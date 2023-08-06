Monday, August 7, 2023
No-show: Was Kabza De Small aware of the Best of Kampala gig?

By Ahmad Muto

Hours to the much-hyped Best of Kampala (BoK) festival, the organisers announced changes to the line-up, citing the death of a loved one of the headliner, South African DJ Kabza De Small.

The South African, real name Kabelo Petrus Motha, was set to headline the two-day experience on Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala.

The organisers, who held a press conference on Friday, August 4, also put out a statement announcing his replacement, DJ Maphorisa, who has been here before to play on day two (Sunday).

However, artworks emerged online announcing Kabza De Small booked in South Africa twice on the same date; Saturday, August 5, at the Gentlemen’s Club, and Siga Culinary Restaurant for Authentic Saturday. And on the night of Thursday, August 4, he played on Channel O’s Konka Live.

The other red flag should have been the fact that across his social media accounts, he did not post a single artwork of the Best of Kampala, but his other bookings.

This left those that bought advance tickets to the Best of Kampala bitter, questioning whether the multi award-winning deejay was actually aware he was booked in Kampala or it was just a plot to create hype around the festival.

