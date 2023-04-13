No one wants you anymore – Paddy Man to Bebe, Bobi and Chameleone

By Dius Walugembe

Renowned music producer Paddy Man has advised the so-called Big Three (Bobi Wine, Chameleone and Bebe Cool) to retire, saying their time elapsed and no one is still excited about them anymore.

“No one demands new music from you anymore. You should pave way for the newer generation instead of blocking it,” Paddy Man said.

He noted that the three no longer have a point to prove and their attempts at it will only pull them down further.

“You cannot use the same strength as you used because they cannot use the same strength they used 20 year years ago. Music styles have also changed over time, so retire,” Paddy Man emphasised.

He imagined a ‘mere’ Roden Y Kabako fighting for a microphone with any of the Big Three, and argued that it would only bring shame to them and the music industry.

The producer suggested retirement plans for the Big Three. “Grow your music labels by hiring good managers and recruiting new talent. That way, your flags will keep flying high,” he said.

The arguments of who is the greatest of the three musicians was re-ignited by Bobi Wine at a press engagement at One Love Beach in Busabala on April 1. During the presser, Bobi claimed he was better than the two in all ways.

Since then, Chameleone has responded and challenged all to start music careers afresh, while Bebe Cool has asserted that the three worked for the top positions so whoever does not take it as fact should go to hell.