By Alfred Byenkya

The Ministry of Health has announced that there’s no need for COVID-19 certificates for passengers coming to Uganda via Entebbe Airport and other inland routes.

In a recent statement by the director general of health services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the development came about because COVID-19 is no longer a threat to the country.

“With the reduction of COVID-19 cases globally and the fact that most airlines ensure passengers present their certificates before boarding, the requirement of a COVID-19 certificate on arrival is no longer necessary relevant,” he said.

Mwebesa, therefore, directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to stop demanding for the certificates of arriving passengers, but said passengers leaving Uganda using the airport will have to present them

Uganda was one of the countries that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several measures were put in place to contain its spread and some of them included testing and screening of passengers before they are allowed to leave the country.