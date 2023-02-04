Saturday, February 4, 2023
No government official has reached out to me ahead of Grammys, Kenzo laments

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

Eddy Kenzo is on the cusp of history.  He is Uganda’s first Grammy’s nominee and only time stands in his way of musical greatness.  His story is one of triumph already. 

However, the singer, who is already in Los Angeles, US for the Grammys that happen this Sunday, February 5, is already whining.

According to Kenzo, ever since he landed in the US, no government official has reached up to him and yet he is an ambassador.

“Since I stepped here at the #Grammys, not one government official has reached out to me, however I won’t blame them for anything because me coming to represent my country is more than enough of a gift for me” he said. 

It is not the first time Kenzo is crying out to the Government. His antics in 2019 when he asked, “Government Weyayu´ (where are you) earned him an appointment with President Yoweri Museveni who recognised him for his contribution to Uganda and Africa.

This time round, it seems the pity party is dwindling.  He was bashed on Twitter after his latest rant.

“This man is a wailing wailer! You would think he is doing pro bono singing and doesn’t earn from it. Ah, this exaggerated sense of self-importance. No nedda!” a one Carol Ariba wrote. 

Another went sarcastic: “Gov’t official. When did Washington start reaching out to Jay Z when they step to the Grammy’s he needs to intellect himself. A country’s gov’t has nothing to do with your success because 45Million people keep succeeding everyday by adding revenue to the country’s economy.”

Many were quick to remind Kenzo to stop playing the sympathy card at the expense of Ugandans.

“You’re not important as you think. Very few people even at the Ministry of Tourism know the importance of such international events.”

