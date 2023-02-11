No Fenon staff was injured at Lugogo- Steve Jean

By Alfred Byenkya

Fenon Records has said that none of their staff was hurt when strong winds blew the stage, which was going to be used by Jose Chameleone at Cricket Oval on Friday 10th, February, 2023

There were fears that some of the boys that work with the Record label had been hurt when the tent fell on them during a heavy rain down pour blew the tent, which they were constructing

In a statement on Friday evening, the company said all their staff were not hurt and asked the public to be patient with the organizers of the event which never took place

“We regret to inform you that due to the effects of the severe rain and strong winds that occurred on Friday, 10th, Feb, 2023, the infrastructure for the Gwanga Mujje concert was severely damaged, fortunately there were no fatalities,” the statement read

They further said that the show had to be postponed because it was going to take a lot of time to rebuild the stage

“To guarantee the safety and security of the event, goers, workers and artistes, the concert had to be postponed. We therefore ask you to be patient until 24th, February, 2023,” they added

On the same matter singer Bebe Cool said Chameleone and Biggie events will hold a press conference on Tuesday 14th,February,2023 and announce a detailed program of how they shows will be redone

“I will not give the media any interview about this concert because we shall do a press conference on Tuesday,” he pleaded with Journalists who wanted to interview him at Lugogo after the show had been called off

According Jenkins Mukasa, a local music critic and analyst, the tent fell down because they had not yet finished installing it

“There are ropes which they put around the tent to make sure that its firm but Fenon events guys had not yet done that,” he added

Several artistes and fans of Chameleone have promised to make the pending concert a success