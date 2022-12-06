Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News No air ticket, no Travis Greene
Latest News

No air ticket, no Travis Greene

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Reagan Ssempijja

Ugandan gospel music lovers have been eagerly waiting for American gospel artist and pastor for a live concert slated for today, December 6, Wednesday, December 7, at Imperial Royale Hotel and Lugogo Hockey grounds respectively.

However, in a sudden turn of events, the artist took to social media to break the bad news that he will no be making it to Uganda, at least not this year.

Greene sighted failure of the promoter for the Uganda and Rwanda shows to book air tickets for him and his entire team, leaving them stranded at the airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Something has happened that is completely out of our hands. We literally have no plane tickets. Trust me, if we could be there, we definitely would. The Kenya and Zimbabwe concerts are still on, but for Uganda and Rwanda, we unfortunately can not make it this week,” Greene said.

With the news breaking just about seven hours ago, one wonders what becomes of those who had already purchased their tickets. Do they get a refund? Is that a habit Ugandan promoters are fond of? We wait to see. 

You may also like

Pastor Bugembe distances himself from Wisdom Kaye’s intrigue claims

Pastor Bugembe fires back at singer Betty Namaganda

Ugandan actor decries disrespect from musicians

MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana case pushed to 2023

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze back home

Ugandan companies win big at EA brands quality awards￼

Married Kulthum is now my sister-Isma Olaxess

Dare Devils: Stunt riders excite ahead of MX Championship in Busiika  

URSB wins inaugural ‘champion of the year in public sector’ award

Serena Bata consoles Sasha Brighton with cryptic message

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.