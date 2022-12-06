No air ticket, no Travis Greene

By Reagan Ssempijja

Ugandan gospel music lovers have been eagerly waiting for American gospel artist and pastor for a live concert slated for today, December 6, Wednesday, December 7, at Imperial Royale Hotel and Lugogo Hockey grounds respectively.

However, in a sudden turn of events, the artist took to social media to break the bad news that he will no be making it to Uganda, at least not this year.

Greene sighted failure of the promoter for the Uganda and Rwanda shows to book air tickets for him and his entire team, leaving them stranded at the airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Something has happened that is completely out of our hands. We literally have no plane tickets. Trust me, if we could be there, we definitely would. The Kenya and Zimbabwe concerts are still on, but for Uganda and Rwanda, we unfortunately can not make it this week,” Greene said.

With the news breaking just about seven hours ago, one wonders what becomes of those who had already purchased their tickets. Do they get a refund? Is that a habit Ugandan promoters are fond of? We wait to see.