No 10 million, no Cha-million

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Jose Chameleone’s value in his eyes has appreciated 10 times from the last time he associated his name with an amount that was unheard of as an artiste’s booking fee.

In the early 2000s, he made a decision not to accept bookings of less than sh1m – strange at the time. He never looked back.

This year, 2023, Chameleone has made a decision with his management not to accept any bookings of less than sh10m for shows in Kampala.

His team will also be facilitated in terms of transport by the person booking him.

No Million, No Cha-million about 20 years ago left the singer exposed to a lot of criticism from those who argued that it was overzealous for his then budding career. It late became industry standard.

In 2014, a daring Chameleone organised a show at the Kampala Serena Hotel he dubbed the One Man, One Million concert, where a Platinum ticket was sh1m and it turned out a success, a feat that no artiste has thought of copying to date.

However, his booking fee was capped at sh4m by the National Promoters Association (NPA), according to a notice put out on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

In 2021, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz revised his booking fees to sh230million for shows outside Tanzania. The promoter also caters for his flight and that of his crew, plus logistics.

Zuchu’s booking fee was capped at sh66million at the time, outside Tanzania.