Wednesday, September 27, 2023
‘Nkumira Omukwano’ is big in Tanzania – Aziz Azion

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Singer Aziz Azion has revealed that his song, Nkumira Omukwano, released almost 15 years ago, is big in Tanzania.

He emphasised that the population loves the song despite their lack of proper comprehension of Luganda, the dialect in which it is sang.

Nkumira Omukwano was and is still a big song if you go to Tanzania. Tanzanians don’t know Luganda, but they sing it in broken Luganda. If you go to Tanzania and ask about the top three artistes from Uganda, I am one of the first they will mention,” Aziz said during an interview.

Nkumira Omukwano, which barely plays on local media, was brought to the fore in July when Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz performed it live on stage, dedicating it to his Ugandan baby mama, socialite Zari Hassan, at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

After Diamond’s performance, Aziz vowed to hunt him down in Tanzania to remix the song.

“I am happy he (Diamond) still likes it,” he said.

Aziz also debunked claims that Diamond once asked him for a collaboration, but he refused. He said they just failed to agree on the terms.

Aziz is gearing up for his concert dubbed Strings of Love at the Kampala Serena Hotel on November 4, 2023.

