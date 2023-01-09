Monday, January 9, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News ‘Nkuba Kyeyo’ Danz Eko gives family surprise performance
Top News

‘Nkuba Kyeyo’ Danz Eko gives family surprise performance

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Dickson Ndugwa

Daniel Kikomeko aka Danz Eko, a Ugandan musician based in Seattle in the US, surprised his family members and friends with a performance at Karibu Grill and Lounge in Bugolobi, Kampala.

Danz Eko has spent most of his life in the US working and performing for Ugandans in the diaspora.

However, this time, his managers Michael and Ddumba Musanyusa from Sukuma Entertainment brought him to Uganda to perform for his family, friends and fans. His girlfriend and well-wishers attended.

The event started at 9:00pm with Jam Rock Band owned by Hendrix, son to singer Bebe Cool.

Then Jowe Landa came on stage, followed by Cosign, among others.

Later the MC of the event invited the main act, Danz Eko, to perform at 11:00pm.

Danz Eko performed his songs like Nkuliko, Yegwe, Mukidongo and Gimme Love, to cheers from the guests. They ured him to continue with singing and never to forget home, saying home remains home.

Members of Danz’s family singing along with him

Hendrix performing with his band at Karibu Grill

Hendrix hugging Danz Eko’s mum

You may also like

When the DJ becomes a nuisance at your kwanjula

My Facebook account was hacked, Recho Rey on appearing on banknote

I’m out of danger, Baryomunsi speaks out after collapsing

Artistes clap back at promoters over booking fees

No 10 million, no Cha-million

I don’t deal with promoters because I know my value – Salvador

Trending: Netizens taken up by ‘nyash’

I will not get married, insists new dad Fatboy

Kampala-Gulu highway accident victims identified

Miss Uganda 2023 is back

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.