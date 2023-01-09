‘Nkuba Kyeyo’ Danz Eko gives family surprise performance

By Dickson Ndugwa

Daniel Kikomeko aka Danz Eko, a Ugandan musician based in Seattle in the US, surprised his family members and friends with a performance at Karibu Grill and Lounge in Bugolobi, Kampala.

Danz Eko has spent most of his life in the US working and performing for Ugandans in the diaspora.

However, this time, his managers Michael and Ddumba Musanyusa from Sukuma Entertainment brought him to Uganda to perform for his family, friends and fans. His girlfriend and well-wishers attended.

The event started at 9:00pm with Jam Rock Band owned by Hendrix, son to singer Bebe Cool.

Then Jowe Landa came on stage, followed by Cosign, among others.

Later the MC of the event invited the main act, Danz Eko, to perform at 11:00pm.

Danz Eko performed his songs like Nkuliko, Yegwe, Mukidongo and Gimme Love, to cheers from the guests. They ured him to continue with singing and never to forget home, saying home remains home.

Members of Danz’s family singing along with him

Hendrix performing with his band at Karibu Grill