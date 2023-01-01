Sunday, January 1, 2023
Nine people dead in New Years Day fireworks stampede

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Mariam Nakalema

The Katwe Territorial Police are investigating an incident of rash and neglect that occurred at a New Year’s Eve event at the Freedom City Mall Namasuba and resulted in the deaths of nine people, including several juveniles.

According to ASP Luke Owoyesigire, the Deputy PRO Kampala Metropolitan Police, the incident occurred at midnight when the event’s MC encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display.

After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported the injured individuals to the hospital, where nine were confirmed dead.

The bodies have been transferred to City Mortuary Mulago. More information will be made available as it becomes available.

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire Deputy PRO KMP
01.01.2023

