Nine actors represent Uganda at African Monologue Challenge

By Hussein Kiganda

Nine talented Ugandan actors have successfully secured spots on the final list of 50 participants at the prestigious African Monologue Challenge 2023, hosted in Ghana.

Among these Ugandan actors are Camilla Alina, Joy Promise Agaba, Mark Agume, Brenda Ibrahim, Isaac Khaweka, King Missy, Micheal Tamale, Sheilla Gabriella Karungi, and Victoria Ndamurani. They will be competing against 41 other contestants hailing from various African countries.

In the previous edition of the competition, Racheal Nduhukire was the sole Ugandan finalist, and she triumphantly brought home the accolade. This victory was largely attributed to the unwavering support she received from Ugandans on the internet during the voting process.

Noteworthy is the return of Ugandan casting director and producer Sharon Gayita, who served as a jury member in the previous edition. She has been once again chosen to represent Uganda on the jury panel. Sharon Gayita shared this news through her social media platform.

“I am excited to announce that i will be comming back as a Judge for the African Monologue challenge season 2. I would like to commend all the actors who took part in last years competition, i watched exceptional actors, making the judging process both challenging and enjoyable,” she wrote.

King Missy is one of those Ugandans whose carrying much anticipation around her following her great performance in this year’s Women In Film Monologue Challenge, at which she took the first runner’s up spot.

The African Monologue Challenge is an initiative spearheaded by MK Casting, Ghana’s premier and highly regarded casting company. MK Casting has earned recognition for its involvement in award-winning projects like “Beasts of No Nation,” “Black Earth Rising,” “Azali,” “Treadstone,” “Borga,” “Aloevera,” and “Terminus.”

This initiative holds the noble aim of promoting and showcasing the rich talent within the African arts and entertainment sector, providing a valuable platform for emerging artists to shine.