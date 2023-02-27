Monday, February 27, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Nile Breweries MD brings Brazilian flair to Corporate League
Top News

Nile Breweries MD brings Brazilian flair to Corporate League

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) only recently announced Brazilian Adu Rando as their new managing director in Uganda.

Randu, who replaced David Valencia, literally hit the ground running. 

On Sunday, February 26, many were pleasantly surprised when he captained his side in the managers’ game at the Corporate League.  The game usually comprises individuals who are 35 years and above.

Randu, a former professional volleyball player, was a joy to watch with his crisp passing and one-touch football. Many reckoned he brought Brazilian flair to the Corporate League and was likened to Brazilian great Kaka.

Sadly, for all his heroics, he could do so much. He had a goal bound ball cleared off the line as the drew 1-1 with Movit. For the second game with MTN Uganda, Rando looked visibly tired after exerting himself hard. They lost the game. His spirits remained high.

“I am pleased with myself and the team. I last donned soccer boots three years ago, but I am loving the challenge. I encourage fellow CEOs to join and not miss out on the fun,” he said. 

You may also like

Stop kissing Weasel, fans scold Chameleone

Sipapa, wife committed to High Court for aggravated robbery trial 

Royal Mabati boss faces five-year jail term after failing to refund sh4.5m

Prima Kardashi storms out as Geosteady performs

Big Brother Titans: Housemates shocked by no eviction week

Maurice Kirya announces 2023 concert

Has Sipapa been forsaken?

Former TotalEnergies staff pinned over sh32b fraud

PICTORIAL: Game of colour, boots at Roast and Rhyme

Diamond Platnumz, Chris Brown spark collabo speculations

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.