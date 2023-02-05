Nile Breweries gets new boss, promises to double revenue

By Aloysius Kasoma

The new managing director (MD) for Nile Breweries Limited (NBL), Adu Rando, has promised to attract new investments and double the company’s revenue in the next five years.

Rando, who was unveiled on Thursday, February 2, at the headquarters in Luzira, Kampala, replaced David Valencia, who has been the company’s MD for Uganda and South Sudan since 2020.

He said during his tenure, he will increase support and training of farmers, as the company looks forward to consume at least 99% of local raw materials.

He said importation of raw materials will be the last resort during his tenure, in order to cut production costs and increase jobs created for Ugandans along the value and distribution chains.

“We are going to continue to attract more investments in Uganda and we look forward to grow double digits in the next 5 years,” Rando said.

Having served in Brazil, China, and most recently, Tanzania, Rando has been in the ranks of the ABI-InBev for the last twenty years. He has extensive experience in sales, operations, digital sales systems platforms, e-commerce, sales structure and process optimization.

Onapito Ekomoloit, the legal and corporate affairs director of Nile Breweries Limited, welcomed Rando and described him as a results-driven international business leader

“His long sales and operations experience in different channels on three large and diverse continents and his unique expertise in driving technological change across markets have provided him with a solid base for the present leadership job as country director for Uganda,” he said

The outgoing MD Valencia said what is driving most of the revenue sources is their digital innovations with over 95% of sales coming through digital charts.

He said the company’s performance during his tenure was mainly affected by inflation, although at the same time, most of the revenue sources coming through were from their various digital innovations.

“Our commercial focus and execution delivered strong results and our resilience is unmatched. Even in the toughest of circumstances we have been a beacon of solidarity because we have a purpose: To create a future with more cheers,” said Valencia.

Valencia will serve as commercial strategy director, Africa Zone for ABInBev, the Nile Breweries’ parent company in South Africa.