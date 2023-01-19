Nike donates cash to Kiplimo’s Discovery Uganda Championships

By Javier Silas Omagor

Jacob Kiplimo, 22, and American global sports corporation Nike are intertwined.

Nike has again given backing to the professional athlete from Kween district, this time through the impending Discovery Uganda Championships 2023, months after extending an endorsement deal with the Commonwealth Games quadruple gold champion (5000m and 10000m) 2022.

The premier sportswear manufacturer in the world, Nike, contributed an undisclosed sum of money to Kiplimo’s Discovery Uganda Championships, with the inaugural tournament scheduled for Friday, January 20.

During the championships, which will take place in Kapchorwa district, Nike will also distribute footwear, including running and training shoes, to the successful participants.

Kiplimo’s coach, Peter Chelangat, revealed the Nike collaboration agreement in an exclusive interview with New Vision on Wednesday, January 18.

Chelangat, who is also a field administrator at the Uganda Athletics Federation, expressed his gratitude for Nike’s support by saying, “We are incredibly appreciative. The collaboration means nothing can impede what we can do together to grassroots sports development in Uganda. The opportunity Nike has provided us has already made a tremendous difference, and we are eager to collaborate with them for the greater good of all.”

Perhaps as a result, the Kiplimo-powered Discovery Uganda Championships have the most prize money of all the events that are privately sponsored in the nation.

For instance, each category’s champions will receive sh3.8m in addition to other honours, and everyone who places in the top 10 will also receive compensation.

In the history of athletics in Uganda, only the MTN Uganda Marathon has paid out more.

When we organise the second championships the following year, Nike and all of our partners and well-wishers think that the prize money should further increase, according to Chelangat.

Kiplimo-powered Discovery Uganda Championships is on Friday, January 20

Chelangat explained that the championships were created to assist uncover and promote talented underprivileged athletes as justification for their unparalleled generosity.

According to Chelangat, “This is a societal promise we have made, and to implement successfully, we ought to ensure that we promote the growth of individual and collective youthful talent out there and it takes substantial resources not peanuts.”

The soft-spoken Chelangat interrupted the conversation to thank Nike for their ongoing support of Kiplimo, who, aside from multiple world record holders and champion Joshua Cheptegei, is currently the best athlete in Uganda.

To begin with, Kiplimo was one of the first Ugandan runners to be signed by Nike (NN Running squad) when he was just 16 years old. In training camps and contests, athletes will benefit from enhanced coaching, medical attention, support services, and physiotherapy according to the deal.

Without mentioning his aforementioned management, the Rosa Associati International Sports Management Agency athlete has received sponsorship from Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) in addition to Nike.

The locals in Uganda, especially in the Sebei sub-region where Kiplimo is from, respect him because of his down-to-earth demeanor.

In light of this, some locals have also offered to assist with preparations before, during, and after the Championships. First aid providers and haulers are among them.

The event will begin on Friday morning with the bronze medalist from the Olympics and the World Athletics Championships.

At this point, roughly 800 runners have signed up to compete in the race – a huge number that is only anticipated to rise.

Physical registration is being conducted at the Rosa Associati International country offices situated in Kapchorwa and the Police Athletics club is still in the aforementioned town.