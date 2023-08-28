Nigeria’s Johnny Drille captivates crowds at Blankets and Wine

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The 30th edition of Blankets and Wine came alive at Kampala’s Lugogo Cricket Oval on August 27, creating an atmosphere filled with excitement. The air was charged with joy as the music festival unfolded, surrounded by the gentle rustling of a breeze that added to the picnic-themed vibe. This time, luck was on their side as rainclouds from previous events stayed away, allowing everyone to fully enjoy the experience without any interruptions.

The event was a colourful tapestry of music, featuring performances by a variety of artistes.

The stage was vibrant with the presence of both local and international talents. Artistes like Carsten Yesuanjagala, Agaba Bajo, MDQ, and more took the stage with their incredible energy, setting the mood for the night.

Nigeria’s Johnny Drille performing at Blankets and Wine at Kampala’s Lugogo Cricket Oval on August 27, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Big Tril surprised the crowd by bringing out Mun*G, and together they lit up the stage with their hit collaboration, Sesetula.

While the attendance numbers might not have broken records, the cozy setting created a friendly and intimate atmosphere. As midnight approached, Viana Indi took the spotlight, spreading her infectious enthusiasm to the crowd.

Vinka’s performance was a standout, radiating energy as she performed her popular songs like “Bailando,” “Tutu Mama,” and the Chekecha remix featuring Karole Kasita. Her magnetic stage presence had the audience singing along to every word.

However, the night’s highlight was undoubtedly Nigeria’s Johnny Drille. With a captivating presence, he serenaded the audience and captured hearts with his soulful notes. The crowd erupted in cheers as he sang his well-loved track, How Are You My Friend, sending waves of happiness through the air.

Beyond the music, the event’s hospitality and immersive experiences were just as impressive. Sponsors like Tusker Cider created a comfortable and indulgent environment. Guests relaxed in colorful hospitality tents, enjoyed fun mirror booth selfies, and savored expertly crafted cocktails.

As the night wound down, the 30th edition of Blankets and Wine drew to a close, leaving behind cherished memories for all attendees. The evening was a melodic journey, a tribute to unity and an appreciation of remarkable musical talent. The people of Kampala embraced the upscale lifestyle represented by Blankets and Wine, savoring an extraordinary experience that would stay with them until the next exciting gathering in December.