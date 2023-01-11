Nigerians mourn Anyiam Osigwe

By Hussein Kiganda

The Nigerian Entertainment industry lost one of the most profiling filmmakers, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who was the founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards(AMAAs).

Expressing their pain, Nigerian actors and filmmakers used their social media handles to eulogize the AMAAs founder. Many of them referred to her as the pillar of African film. Here are some of their tweets and posts.

Atiku Abubaker

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was not only a pillar of the entertainment industry in Nigeria, but a renowned filmmaker and founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). Her death is a big blow to Nigeria and, most notably, the entertainment industry as a whole.

Peter Okoye(Mr P)

We are devastated to learn about the passing of an Amazon and a woman we have known as family for decades now.

Madam Peace, as we fondly call her, beyond being one of Nollywood’s biggest advocates and promoters globally, played an instrumental role in our career.

Uche Jombo

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. I don’t have words💔💔💔💔 may CHI welcome you and give your family the grace to bear this!

Dr Rita Onyejesi

Lost a big sister and a friend Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. You served God and humanity with all your resources and gift. It’s not how long one lives but how well, you came,you saw and you definitely conquered.Rest in peace sis 🙏🙏🙏.

Chioma

An Iroko has fallen. Thank you Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, for showing us how it should be done. Rest in Peace 🕊️.

Ritah Dominic(On Instagram)

We have lost an enigma, an Icon, a trailblazer.

We have lost a sister.

We have lost the founder and director of Africa Movie Academy Award (Amaa).

It is so difficult to say goodbye

It is so difficult to write RIP underneath your picture.

This isn’t a good start to the New Year but who I’m I mere mortal to question the almighty..

Ramsey Noah(On Instagram)

“My dearest Peace, it’s with a heavy heart I write this and I wish that maybe, just maybe, its all a nightmare I will wake up from. You had plans! There were so many heights to reach, so many grounds to break and so many destinies waiting to take flight on the wings of your platform. Life really is fleeting! The news of your passing is another huge shock. You were a force, an icon and a visionary leader in Nollywood. You have written your name in the sands of time and your legacy continues to live on. Rest in peace dear sister and May God grant your loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss. You will forever be remembered. Adieu Sister,” he wrote.