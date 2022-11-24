Nigerian star Skales to perform at Jameson & Friends lifestyle concert

By Kampala Sun Writer

As Uganda continues to open-handedly welcome Nigerian musicians, this Sunday, at Motiv, industrial Area, will see another Nigerian star – Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, alias Skales, gracing the Jameson and Friends lifestyle show, which is in its maiden edition.

For those whose memories require jump-starting, Skales has been in Uganda at least twice, performing at various concerts. He is a gem on stage, to be fair.

As the event’s names clearly spells it out, Jameson and Friends brings together various fun-loving friends to catch up, party in the same space with a sip of some whisky and tasty barbeque fueling the funfair. Going forward, the event will be happening on a monthly basis.

For football diehards, the show will create space for a live World Cup match screening of the day’s games.

Famous for international hits like Shake Body, Say you bad, Shaku Shaku,

Temper and Iji Ayo, it is hard to imagine that Skales will fail to get the crowd grooving along, unless otherwise.

Away from Nigerian vibes, the event, hosted by Talent Africa, will also feature Ugandan fast-rising R&B and Afro-pop artiste – Joshua Baraka, who recently

released his Extended Play dubbed Watershed.

Music mixes from DJs Kas Baby, Vee and Tony will keep the crowd fired up for more, as they dance their feet numb.