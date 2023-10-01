Nigerian star Oladapo highlights memorable evening of Jameson Hangout

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

On September 30th, the Ndere Center came alive with the electrifying vibes of the quarterly Jameson and Friends Hangout. This time, the event reached new heights with the presence of Nigerian superstar, Oladapo, turning it into a night to remember.

The stage was graced by an array of talent, including mesmerizing performances by Ugandan acts like Janzi Band, Elijah Kitaka alongside Swangz Avenue’s Double Black Band, Apass, Carstenyct, and I am Ceee. Deejay KasBaby, Forever Etania, and Selecta Jeff kept the crowd grooving with their exceptional mixes, setting the scene for an unforgettable night.

Some of the revellers at the Jameson Hangout. Courtesy Photos

Jameson hangout was more than just music, it was an immersive experience. Attendees enjoyed board games, pool tables, PlayStation consoles, and even indulge in haircuts, pedicures, manicures, and tattoos. All of this was perfectly complemented by a delectable array of cocktails, ensuring there was something for everyone.

A Pass was among the performers at Ndere Centre. Courtesy Photos.

Beyond the entertainment, the Jameson hangout serves a higher purpose, it brings friends together, fosters new connections, and creates an atmosphere of celebration. Guests reveled in the joy of music, savored mouthwatering BBQ, and relished the smooth taste of whiskey cocktails.

Oladapo’s performance was the icing on the cake, captivating the audience with hit songs like Alone, Fine, Proud, Princess, Mango, and more. His presence added an extra layer of stardom to an already star-studded evening.

Some of the revellers have a good time at the hangout. Courtesy Photo

Organized by Talent Africa, the event drew a diverse crowd, including top celebrities, socialites, slay queens and kings, as well as influencers.