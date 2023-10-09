Monday, October 9, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Nigerian singer Omah Lay’s DJ graces Nexus Lounge sixth anniversary
Lifestyle

Nigerian singer Omah Lay’s DJ graces Nexus Lounge sixth anniversary

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Nexus Lounge, Najjeera celebrated its sixth anniversary on Sunday, October 8, with customers and invited guests that included Ugandans and non Ugandans.

The party started at 8:00pm with performances from the Gang Band, a group of young energetic and talented live band singers and instrumentalists that perform at the place every Sunday from 8:00pm-11:00pm.

After the band, there were performances from DJ Malik, who gave the audience a great dancehall mix before upcoming artistes Ronnie Ronnie and Pesh Melon from Mosh Entertainment came to the stage to perform.

Afterwards, guest DJs that included Nigerian singer Omah Lay’s official DJ Joenel and DJ Tyga Bankz from South Africa took the stage.

Gang Band were the first performers at the party

Nexus bar maids marketing drinks to clients

Singer Pesh Melon doing her thing at the party

You may also like

Socialite Sue Ochola honours women at lavish Independence Day brunch

Artists hold festival on making money

Seanice Kacungira’s husband Lojede follows Akon, ventures into energy

Canadian-Ugandan rapper Lanie Banks talks TB awareness

Afande Lanek blasts pastor Ngooma over receiving Maama Fiina’s money

Ugandans in Dubai award most hardworking colleagues

Forbes: Four Africans named among top 50 global content creators

I can’t attend ‘bivulu’, says Naava Grey

How DJ Victor256 is promoting Uganda abroad

Poets thrill fans at Kwivuga session

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.