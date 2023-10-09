Nigerian singer Omah Lay’s DJ graces Nexus Lounge sixth anniversary

By Alfred Byenkya

Nexus Lounge, Najjeera celebrated its sixth anniversary on Sunday, October 8, with customers and invited guests that included Ugandans and non Ugandans.

The party started at 8:00pm with performances from the Gang Band, a group of young energetic and talented live band singers and instrumentalists that perform at the place every Sunday from 8:00pm-11:00pm.

After the band, there were performances from DJ Malik, who gave the audience a great dancehall mix before upcoming artistes Ronnie Ronnie and Pesh Melon from Mosh Entertainment came to the stage to perform.

Afterwards, guest DJs that included Nigerian singer Omah Lay’s official DJ Joenel and DJ Tyga Bankz from South Africa took the stage.

Gang Band were the first performers at the party

Nexus bar maids marketing drinks to clients