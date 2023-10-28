Nigerian singer Minister GUC draws guests to God during concert

By Sarah Nabakooza

At 9:25pm on Friday, October 27, Nigerian gospel singer Minister GUC, real name Gift Ugochukwu Christopher, took the stage at Lugogo Hockey Grounds, and what followed was a night of intense worship and powerful messages.

Known for his soul-stirring worship songs, GUC began the night by leading the audience in a Luganda worship song called Fuga Yesu, which translates to reign Jesus.

Chanting in tongues, he conveyed the message that God was present to meet the needs of those in attendance, urging them to pray and cry out to Him.

The atmosphere was set for a night of spiritual encounter as Minister GUC continued with his famous worship songs, including Lord I Wanna Know You, A Man Helped by God, I’m Yours, God of Vengeance, Obinigwe, All That Matters, Captured My Heart, and Sound of Revival. The attendees joined in prayer and sang along, creating a truly immersive worship experience.

Guests during Nigerian gospel singer Minister GUC’s performance at Lugogo Hockey Grounds in Kampala on Friday, October 27, 2023. Courtesy photo

Minister GUC reminded the crowd of the importance of seeking Jesus above all else. He encouraged them to find a posture of true worship and to prophetically proclaim the words in the songs over their lives.

Drawing from his own journey, he shared that when he and others had nothing – no cars, no platforms, and no fame – Jesus showed up for them.

He emphasised that Jesus is more important than anything and called on the audience to give God their hearts, as God has the power to elevate those who are seemingly insignificant to be seen by the world.

Throughout the night, there were other powerful sessions that further enriched the spiritual experience.

Nigerian pastor Dr. David Ogbueli took the stage after the intense worship session. He declared that there was an open heaven, ready to bring about a turnaround in the destinies of the attendees and the nation of Uganda.

Ogbueli expressed his deep affection for Uganda and the East African Community, likening it to the Garden of Eden.

He shared his personal testimony of being born again at the tender age of 12 when preachers visited his school.

In a remarkable transformation, Ogbueli disclosed that he had once been in possession of a gun and engaged in delinquent behaviour. However, a year later, he and 12 other boys started a fellowship that sparked a mighty revival in their school.

Ogbueli made an altar call, and hundreds of people made a beeline to receive Jesus into their hearts.

He promised them that they would become exceptional citizens of Uganda and prophesied that there is a new dispensation and great revival on the horizon for the nation.

As the night drew to a close, Nigerian Apostle Osayi Arome delivered a powerful sermon, assuring the audience that every form of destruction in their lives would be overcome by the Word of God.

He urged people to pray for an increase in spiritual capacity, which would enable them to sustain the blessings and increase coming into their lives.

The event also featured other great ministers, including Theophilus Sunday, Peterson Okopi, Seed, Tony Kani and Pastor Emeka Nkwankpa, who contributed to the night’s spiritual enrichment.