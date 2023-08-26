Nigerian singer Johnny Drille in meet & greet ahead of Blankets & Wine

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko



With just a single day left before the 30th edition of Blankets and Wine, an exclusive meet-and-greet session with the event’s headliner, Nigerian singer Johnny Drille, took place at Onomo Hotel in Kampala on Friday evening, August 25.

Hosted by media personality Deedan, the gathering brought together media representatives, influencers, among other guests, who arrived at the hotel’s poolside around 4:00pm.



Johnny Drille, acclaimed for his soulful track How Are You My Friend, was accompanied at the event by other performers such as Big Trill. They engaged in a Q&A session and later interacted with attendees and journalists present.

The setup exuded a relaxed vibe, featuring enjoyable activities such as hoops and jenga, along with a fully stocked bar.



Drille and Big Trill are set to grace the Blankets and Wine stage this Sunday, August 27, at Lugogo Cricket Oval accompanied by other talents, including the Amapiano duo Mello and Sleazy, as well as Vinka.