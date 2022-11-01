Nigerian singer Davido loses son

Tuesday, November 1, 2022
By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has lost his first son, Ifeanyi.

The three-year-old is reported to have drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s mega home in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Reports of the death started making rounds in earnest on Monday, October 31, 2022.

The news comes after a video emerged online recently of the If singer teaching his son how to swim. It shows Davido at their huge swimming pool at the mansion, giving instructions to the lad on how to flap his legs in the water to keep in motion as he carried him around the pool.

Ifeanyi only had his third birthday last week in a lavish party matching his father and mother Chioma’s status as one of Nigeria’s most celebrated couples.

Efforts to save his life were futile.

Davido and Chioma are yet to release a statement on their son’s death. He was born in 2019.

Several Nigerian celebrities and Davido’s fans from across the globe have joined in commiserating with him and his family.

