Nigerian singer Crayon thrills holiday makers at ‘Star Fest’ event

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Nigerian musician, better known to many as Crayon (real name Charles Chibueze Chukwu), on Saturday, January 21, had his maiden performance in Uganda.

The Overdose musician landed in Uganda on Friday, January 20, for his show dubbed Star Fest.

The show, which happened from 10:00am till 7:00pm at the Garden City Rooftop in Kampala, started with a number of Ugandan musicians as curtain-raisers; from Ykee Benda, Fresh Kid, Feffe Bussi, Chambers, Levixone and Beenie Gunter to the Benti Boys.

The main act of the day, Crayon, stepped on stage at 6:20pm and performed for over 25 minutes.

He kick-started his performance with his hit song called Ijo, followed by other songs like So Fine, Too Correct, Kpano and, Sometimes that made revellers sing and dance along.

There were exciting mixes live on screen from Deejay Fas and Lynda Ddane alongside television star and The Vibe Queen Viana Indi, who was also the host.

The event attracted mostly holiday makers, the reason it was organised during day. However, the attendance was less than expected. Only a quarter of the space at the big Garden City rooftop had revellers.