Nigerian, Kenyan & Ugandan DJs turn up Najjera Fest

by Editorial Team
By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The annual Najjera Fest celebrations on Sunday night, September 3, were truly exceptional as Johnnie Walker Uganda brought its turn-up experience to life at La Venti Kitchen and Bar in Najjera, a city suburb. For those who attended, it was a departure from the ordinary Sunday routine, as the night sparkled with excitement and elegance.

The evening became an exhilarating showcase of opulence and vibes, leaving an indelible mark on everyone present. The absolute highlight of the event was the impressive lineup of top-tier DJs hailing from various corners of Africa. Notably, DJ Slick Stuart, accompanied by MC Timothy Code, had the crowd grooving to their mixes, with the audience enthusiastically singing along.

Additionally, entertainers like DJ YK Mule from Nigeria, DJ Malaika from Kenya, DJ Roja, Fem DJ, DJ Lito, DJ Mahad, and Don DJ, all graced the stage, treating the audience to a diverse blend of Afro beats, Amapiano, Genge vibes from Kenya, and the hottest hits from Uganda.

“Johnnie Walker Uganda is thrilled to have provided La Venti customers and the people of Najjera with an unforgettable experience. These celebrations epitomise the spirit of progress, a core value that defines the Johnnie Walker brand,” said Christine Kyokunda, the brand manager of Johnnie Walker Uganda. 

Guest at Najjera Fest at La Venti Kitchen and Bar in Najjera, a city suburb, on September 3, 2023. Photo by Ranell Dickson Nsereko

