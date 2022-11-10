Nigerian gospel singer Ada Ehi jets in ahead of Friday concert

By Alex Balimwikungu

Nigerian born international gospel singer-songwriter, recording and performing artiste Ada Ehi has arrived in Uganda ahead of her concert scheduled for Friday, November 11, at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds, Kampala.

The much-loved gospel star, who recently became the second gospel artiste in Africa to surpass 100 million views on YouTube with her hit gospel record Only You Jesus, was received at Entebbe International Airport by a team from Spirit TV.

She was draped in a Ugandan flag and given a bouquet of flowers by young gospel singing sensation Rinic Jemimah.

Popular for her vocal dexterity, spirit-filled songs and top-notch music videos, Ada promised a good show both in Kampala and Mbarara. She was last here in 2017 when she had a good show.

Following her recent milestone, Ada now joins famous gospel artiste Sinach as the only other African gospel act to hit 100 million views on YouTube.

That aside, Ada Ehi, 39, also recently received The Achievers award in the UK, and also won a Clima award for the 2022 best collaboration song, Congratulations, featuring Buchi.

Ada has collaborated with several artistes, including Nigerians Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Samsung and Eben.

Her other songs include I Testify, Cheta, Jesus (You are Able), I Overcame, Fix My Eyes On You featuring Sinach and Open Doors.

Ada is married to Moses Ehi, an entrepreneur and CEO of Free Nation and Sound Code Studios; and they have a daughter named Emma-Jane.