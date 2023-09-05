Nigerian gospel giant Sinach to perform at Lugogo this Friday

Tuesday, September 5, 2023
By Sarah Nabakooza

Internationally-acclaimed Nigerian gospel artiste Osinach Egbu commonly known as Sinach known is set to grace Uganda for a highly-anticipated concert dubbed Sinach Live in Concert this Friday, September 8, at the Lugogo Hockey grounds.

With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Sinach has captured the hearts of millions worldwide with her powerful and uplifting songs. Her timeless classics such as Way Maker, I Know Who I Am and The Name of Jesus have become anthems in churches and gatherings across the globe, touching souls and spreading the message of faith and hope.

Sinach’s music transcends borders, cultures, and languages, making her a beloved figure in Uganda and around the world. Her coming to Uganda represents not just a musical performance, but a spiritual journey for many. Fans are expected to come together in unity, celebrating their shared faith and love for Sinach’s music.

In a recent video, Sinach expressed her excitement about performing in Uganda.

One of the organisers added: “The concert will also feature a lineup of talented Ugandan gospel artistes who will warm up the stage for her, ensuring that the audience is in the right frame of mind for an unforgettable musical experience.”

