Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Top News

Nigerian comedian Basket Mouth set for Salvado’s ‘Africa Laughs’ show

By Alfred Byenkya

Nigerian comedy star Basket Mouth, Epho Popps and Celeste Ntuli (South Africa), Jacinta (Ghana) and Akau Jambo from Kenya will be coming to Uganda for this year’s edition of Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi’s Africa Laughs comedy show.

The line-up was confirmed by Salvado after announcing the date of the show – June 2.

He, however, never included the venue and entrance fees.

The show he has named the Unprovoked Edition will feature other comedians from Uganda and will also give an opportunity to artistes to perform for the audience as it has always been.

The previous post-COVID-19 show took place on October 28, 2022 at the Kololo Airstrip. The show featured comedians such as Eric Omondi from Kenya, Gordons from Nigeria, Q- Dube from Zimbabwe, South Africa’s Celestie Ntuli and Daliso Chapeau from Zambia.

The event also gave an opportunity to local comedians like Dr. Hilary Okello and Agnes Akite plus singers Azawi and Ykee Benda to perform.

According to Salvado, the idea of Africa Laughs was born in 2012 and executed in 2013 after he returned from one of his biggest comedy shows that featured many international stars.

His dream since then has been to bring together the biggest African stars in Uganda and since then, he has been doing it annually.

