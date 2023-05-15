Monday, May 15, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci beats 87-hour marathon cooking World Record
Lifestyle

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci beats 87-hour marathon cooking World Record

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

The just concluded weekend was rather tense online especially for those into culinary adventures. Nigerian chef, Hilda ‘Baci’ Bassey has set a new world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The charismatic cook hit 88 hours, 32 minutes in the kitchen actively cooking. She kicked off the cook-a-thon on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 4pm and concluded on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 08:32am in Lagos, Nigeria.

Indian chef, Lata Tondon held the record after his 2019 cook-a-thon where he clocked 87 hours and 45 minutes.

Nigerian celebrities showed up at the venue to cheer her up. Notably Tiwa Savage and actor Charles Okocha joined in with the rest of crowd to morale boost the star chef with her team.

First published in 1955, The Guinness World Record contains human and natural world records and is one of the world’s most read reference books.

Meanwhile, in January 2022, Ugandan YouTuber Raymond Kahuma set the Guinness World Record for the World’s biggest rolex. He got chefs and bakers together, spent 14 hours mixing, kneading, chopping and frying a rolex (snack) weighing 204.6kgs and 2.32 meters.  

That was after failing in 2020 at the feat and blowing more than sh10 million.

You may also like

Swangz Avenue stars excite Ice cream and cake festival revellers

Cleopatra Koheirwe reflects on acting in ‘The Last King of Scotland’

Two films to represent Uganda at Zanzibar International Film Festival

UCC short film competitions go to eastern region

David Lutalo collaborates with Chameleone on new song after reconciling with Pallaso

UCC Regional Short Film Competition kicks off in Gulu City

Hundreds throng Vision Group’s Kadodi Carnival

Phaneroo golden mothers take gospel to markets

Swedish reggae band in Uganda to inspire young talent

Shebang Fashions returns with mental and reproductive health fashion show

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.