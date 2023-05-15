Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci beats 87-hour marathon cooking World Record

By Ahmad Muto

The just concluded weekend was rather tense online especially for those into culinary adventures. Nigerian chef, Hilda ‘Baci’ Bassey has set a new world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The charismatic cook hit 88 hours, 32 minutes in the kitchen actively cooking. She kicked off the cook-a-thon on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 4pm and concluded on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 08:32am in Lagos, Nigeria.

Indian chef, Lata Tondon held the record after his 2019 cook-a-thon where he clocked 87 hours and 45 minutes.

Nigerian celebrities showed up at the venue to cheer her up. Notably Tiwa Savage and actor Charles Okocha joined in with the rest of crowd to morale boost the star chef with her team.

First published in 1955, The Guinness World Record contains human and natural world records and is one of the world’s most read reference books.

Meanwhile, in January 2022, Ugandan YouTuber Raymond Kahuma set the Guinness World Record for the World’s biggest rolex. He got chefs and bakers together, spent 14 hours mixing, kneading, chopping and frying a rolex (snack) weighing 204.6kgs and 2.32 meters.

That was after failing in 2020 at the feat and blowing more than sh10 million.