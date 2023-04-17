Monday, April 17, 2023
Nigerian actress Omotola endorses Loukman Ali's 'Brotherhood' movie

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has applauded Ugandan filmmaker Loukman Ali for his outstanding contribution to Nollywood movie Brotherhood.

She sent a review to the director having watched Brotherhood, indicating that it blew her mind.

“Just watched Brotherhood! Woow,” Omotola, known for her roles in movies such as Ties That Bind, Ije, Desperate Sister and Anything For Love, wrote.

Out of excitement, Loukman took a screenshot of Omotola’s message and posted it on his WhatsApp status.

Asked about what his response was, he told The Kampala Sun that he simply replied “Thanks” to her.

Loukman hopes that one day, he will cast Omotola on a project. Among other celebrity actors in the Brotherhood movie is Nigerian comedian Basketmouth.

What is ‘Brotherhood’ about?

After years of fighting to survive on the streets of Lagos, two brothers fall on opposite sides of the law. The bonds of brotherhood are put to the ultimate test as one joins a taskforce that hunts down the other and his gang.

