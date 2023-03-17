Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah to grace iKon Awards

By Hussein Kiganda

Famous Nigerian actor and director Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah Jr, known for his roles in movies such as The Figurine, Power of Love, Valentino, My Love, True Love and Super Love, is tipped to headline the upcoming iKon Awards that will be held at the Kampala Serena Hotel on March 25, 2023.

In a video, the actor assured Ugandans of his coming to the country.

“Mbalamsiza banaUganda! I hope I got it correct,” Nouah started and continued: “I am using this video to tell you guys that I will be in Kampala, Uganda on March 25, 2023 courtesy of the iKon Awards. I am gonna be here to recognise and celebrate the Ugandan film industry.”

The event will be hosted by actress and beauty queen Anita Fabiola and comedian Moses Kiboneka aka Uncle Mo.

The iKon Awards are aimed at recognising and rewarding outstanding efforts in the film industry across different categories, nurturing a spirit of entrepreneurship, enterprise, and leadership among the youth.

They are also intended to consequently encourage innovation, job creation, and high-value businesses in the film industry.

Additionally, the iKon Awards are aimed at creating a wider platform to advance film advocacy for issues affecting youth, influence policy action, and create a networking opportunity for the nominees and partners.