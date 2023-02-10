Nexus Lounge wins battle for Chameleone After Party

By Kampala Sun Writer

Singer Jose Chameleone is selling like a piece of cake ahead of his Gwanga Mujje concert that is on this evening at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The Kampala Sun has learnt that there has been an under cover war among many entertainment establishments to host Chameleone’s after party.

As it stands, the battle has been won by Najjera- based Nexus Lounge. They will be hosting Chameleone and his close circle after his concert and are already chest thumping about it. ” We are proud to be hosting Chameleone for the after party. It is our Black out Friday night ans everything is set,” their publiicist said.

An after party gives an artiste an chance to wind down after a major performance. The artistes are usually with a close circuit of friends after a large public event.