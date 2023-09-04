Newly-crowned Bell CEO hosted to victory bash

By Nicholas Oneal

The newly-crowned Bell Lager Chief Enjoyments Officer (CEO), Abu Sufian Kimbugwe and some of the other contestants were treated to a party at Supremacy Lounge in Makerere, a city suburb, on September 2, 2023.

Kimbugwe was chosen as the Bell CEO at a colourful grand finale following a 90-day search at the Motiv in Industrial Area, Kampala on August 19.

The party, organised by Bell Lager, started on a high with media personality Lynda Dane on the decks together with the event MC Dagy Nyce, whose vibes and energy perfectly matched the crowd’s.

At the event, exciting games like spin the wheel saw attendees walk away with assorted goodies such as hoodies, fedoras and ludo boards amid a steady flow of free beer and attractive bucket offers.

“This victory bash marks the beginning of the monthly CEO party pop experiences where the brand will immerse young people in Bell Lager’s enjoyments with the new enjoyments squad,” said Bell Lager brand manager Grace Amme.