Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Newcomers dominate Uganda Film Festival

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

The recently-unveiled nomination list for the Uganda Film Festival (UFF), announced on May 15, 2023, showcases a remarkable presence of newcomers in the film industry, with many of them securing nominations in prominent categories.

In contrast to the previous five years, where familiar faces predominantly claimed the top spots, only a handful of seasoned veterans managed to secure a few nominations.

Among the fresh talent receiving recognition are Doreck Ankunda, an exceptional actress with speech impairment, who has been nominated in the Best Lead Actress In A Feature Film  category.

Additionally, Greyc Miguel Matovu and Isa Ngobi have garnered nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film, along with several other promising talents.

However, the list reveals the notable absence of some prominent figures from previous years. Nisha Kalema, a three-time winner of the Best Actress award in 2015, 2016, and 2017, has surprisingly missed out.

Loukman Ali, a recipient of three awards in 2022, and Morris Mugisha, a nominee in multiple categories in 2021 and 2022, have also failed to secure substantial nominations this time. Nonetheless, Mugisha’s latest movie, The Matron, has received five nominations across various categories. In 2022, his film Tembele secured an impressive 11 nominations.

Even Marian Ndagire, a regular presence on the list, has unfortunately been excluded this year, along with all the actors from the Sanyu series.

Among those who have successfully maintained their positions on the list are Nana Kagga, last year’s winner for Best Lead Actress in a Feature Film, and Nathan Magoola, who returns with the same series Prestige that brought him the Best TV Drama/Series.

When approached, some prominent filmmakers disclosed that they deliberately chose not to submit their movies to the festival.

Loukman Ali, in an interview with The Kampala Sun, stated that he did not participate because he personally does not prioritise awards and festivals. He further revealed that he rarely submits his work to competitions.

