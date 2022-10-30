Sunday, October 30, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Fashion New Vision film Awards winner in international makeup master class
Fashion

New Vision film Awards winner in international makeup master class

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan makeup expert Shakira Kibirige known for her exceptional work in movies such as Queen of Katwe, Boda Boba Thieves, The Mercy Of The Jungle, and several more, took Zimbabweans through a makeup masterclass session during the ongoing European Film Festival.

Kibirige taught that for any film makeup artist to flourish, they must know the basics of doing makeup for film. She said that one must read the script first, communicate with the actors and the director, keep hygiene on set and manage time.

Shakira kibirige poses with some of the film makers that turned up for her master class session. Courtesy photo

“A makeup artist should read and understand the script, communicate and collaborate with other departments like costume, art, and the directing departments,” she taught.

“You have to be a friend with actors to achieve your goal and always keep hygiene. As a creative, don’t get out of options,” she added.

With emphasis, she advised that set discipline should be kept at all times and that one should value time.

Kibirige is one of Uganda’s most experienced makeup artists. She has won Best Makeup Artist(The New Vision Awards 2022, Pearl International Film Festival 2015, Global Awards, Ghana, 2019), Best Costume Designer at The Africa Movie Academy Awards, 2019, and several more.

You may also like

Africa Laughs red carpet: Who wore it best?

The ASFAS return with a three-day fashion weekend￼

Young designer Oscar Kampala wins two Zikomo awards in Zambia

Singer Victor Ruz delves into fashion business

Celebrities throng new apparel shop launch

New Future of Fashion event unveils underground fashion designers

Rwandan woman who was arrested for dressing indecently freed

Saucy Sneak Peek! Stars model sexy lingerie at Bride & Groom Expo

Cropped shorts, camel toes rule Blankets & Wine fest

Abryanz signs Nigerian model Daniel Olaide as brand Ambassador

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.