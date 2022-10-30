New Vision film Awards winner in international makeup master class

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan makeup expert Shakira Kibirige known for her exceptional work in movies such as Queen of Katwe, Boda Boba Thieves, The Mercy Of The Jungle, and several more, took Zimbabweans through a makeup masterclass session during the ongoing European Film Festival.

Kibirige taught that for any film makeup artist to flourish, they must know the basics of doing makeup for film. She said that one must read the script first, communicate with the actors and the director, keep hygiene on set and manage time.

Shakira kibirige poses with some of the film makers that turned up for her master class session. Courtesy photo

“A makeup artist should read and understand the script, communicate and collaborate with other departments like costume, art, and the directing departments,” she taught.

“You have to be a friend with actors to achieve your goal and always keep hygiene. As a creative, don’t get out of options,” she added.

With emphasis, she advised that set discipline should be kept at all times and that one should value time.

Kibirige is one of Uganda’s most experienced makeup artists. She has won Best Makeup Artist(The New Vision Awards 2022, Pearl International Film Festival 2015, Global Awards, Ghana, 2019), Best Costume Designer at The Africa Movie Academy Awards, 2019, and several more.