New Ugandan legal drama excites city lawyers

By Hussein Kiganda

Upcoming legal drama The Fallen Advocate written and directed by Kevin Johns Nabukenya is receiving nods from the legal circles after its poster and trailer made rounds on the internet.

Having seen the poster, popular city lawyer Tonny Tumukunde of Tumukunde & Co Advocates posted on his social media handles that he was searching for the drama.

“Can anyone with this movie contact me. I am looking for it to cover my weekend,” he wrote and attached the poster of the movie to his tweet.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, Kevin Johns Nabukenya said it was overwhelming to have the legal sector pick interest in her new movie, and seeing a prominent lawyer like Tumukunde endorsing it meant the world to her.

Kevin Johns Nabukenya

“Having him post about my film is really a big deal on my side, it is such an honour,” she said.

More lawyers on Twitter such as @Counsel Kenneth reacted to the film by writing “an introduction to legal practice reality, it’s a @Kjohns production under the chairmanship of @KjohnsNabukenya.”

The movie is about a prominent advocate, who, in an attempt to find someone for marriage to secure his position as managing partner, falls prey to a woman who uses him to elevate her own legal status at his expense.

It features actors like Fenando Kamugisha, Gemin Dushime, Sarah Kisauzi, Matthew Kavuma and Herbert Kafrika.