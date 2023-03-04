New Swangz Avenue signee Kitaka releases song

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Elijah Kitaka has put pen to paper on a long-term contract with Swangz Avenue. In doing so, he becomes the first male artiste to join the record label.

According to Swangz Avenue, one of their goals is to ensure they turn Kitaka into a truly global superstar from Uganda.

They said there is a bigger plan and vision for Kitaka and that this kicks off this very year.

Kitaka’s unveiling comes with the announcement of his brand new highly-anticipated single, Nothing.

He joins an enviable list of talents nurtured under the record label. These include, Azawi, Vinka, Winnie Nwagi and Zafaran.

According to Benon Mugumbya, one of the directors of Swangz Avenue, Elijah Kitaka is a man of diversity when it comes to music and is not new to the music scene as he has performed at high-end events both locally and internationally.

He kick-started his career as a drummer and has since performed at Roast & Rhyme in Kampala, the Angala Festival in Tanzania, VISA4Music in Morocco and Amani Studio Festival in Goma, DRC alongside musicians Maurice Kirya, Kaz Kasozi & LimitX.

Being a lyricist, Kitaka has an album to his name titled Son of Kaloli.