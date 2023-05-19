Saturday, May 20, 2023
New nnalongo and ssalongo on the block! Flavia Tumusiime Kabuura pops twins

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Sports pundit Andrew Kabuura has announced that his wife, media personality Flavia Tumusiime, has given birth to a set of twins.

He broke the news via Twitter on Friday, May 19, 2023.

“We thank the Lord. Today our family expanded to 5. Enzo Kakuru Kabuura & Ethan Kato Kabuura are finally here. Nalongo & the boys are healthy. Note: I’m a SSALONGO!”

Kabuura announced they were expecting in January this year on their fourth wedding anniversary.

“Today we make 4yrs in marriage. New family member on the way. We thank the Lord!” he tweeted.

The couple welcomed their first child in April 10, 2020 named Liam Ahabwe Kabuura who was also born on a Friday at Nakasero Hospital.

Kabuura and Flavia got married in January 2019.

