New manager shares my vision and passion for music, Feffe Bussi says

By Alex Balimwikungu

Rapper Frank Mukiiza, popularly known as Feffe Bussi, has officially replaced his long-time manager Arafat weeks after he terminated his contract.

The two had worked together for the past seven years and besides their strong working relationship, they have been best of friends.

In announcing their split, Feffe Bussi claimed that Arafat had ‘a lot on his plate’ and it was in their best interests to go separate ways.

The separation came at a time Arafat survived a beating at Cask Lounge and Restaurant in Kampala over allegations that he short changed an upcoming singer, Simon Serugo aka Wise Killa. It turns out the upcoming singer’s management paid Arafat to organise a song premiere, but despite pocketing money, there was no video during the premiere.

Now, Feffe Bussi has unveiled his new management. In a press statement issued via his social media accounts, he expressed gratitude and appreciation to his previous management team for their hard work and dedication in guiding him to where he is today.

He added that working with manager Arafat has been an incredible journey which he will forever cherish. After much consideration, Feffe Bussi opted for Vincent Mubiru (Manager Kibbo), as his management with whom they share the same vision and passion for music.

Feffe Bussi is confident that with Mubiru’s vast knowledge about the career, he will continue to grow and reach even greater heights. “I am thrilled to announce some exciting news about my career. As I move forward in my career, I am excited to introduce my new management team. After much consideration, I have decided to partner with Mubiru Vincent (Manager Kibbo) who shares my vision and passion for music. With this expertise and guidance, I am confident that I will continue to grow and reach even greater heights,” he wrote.