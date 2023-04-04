New lover throws surprise birthday party for ‘Dr. Bbosa’

By Hussein Kiganda

A young woman threw a surprise birthday party for Ebonies’ actor Sam Bagenda, popularly known by his stage name Dr. Bbosa, a few days ago.

Happy as though he had gone to the moon, the actor exclaimed: “Oh My God!”

He received love from the woman as he celebrated his 58th birthday together with his old-time friends.

“She is the new love of my life and I am set to wed her as soon as possible,” Bagenda said in an interview.

When asked why her, he replied: “I am driven by her maturity in brains. She is a caring and loving wife who stood with me in the testing times when I was so sick and on oxygen and everyone had lost hope, but she kept strong and cared for me until my recovery.”

In November 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, social media was awash with claims that Bagenda was critically ill and was being aided by a life support machine to breathe.

“I want to assure everybody that I am physically and mentally normal and right now I am in a salon preparing to go for my last rehearsals for our online show,” Bagenda stated then.



On how his children feel about his new lover, he said they are very happy for him.

It is not clear whether Bagenda and the new woman were just having a a shoot or there was more.

Bagenda is said to be married to Patience. However, in 2022, he was put on the spot over child neglect by a one Joan Angel Ntege.