New Kadongo Kamu association joins Kenzo’s federation

by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya 

Kadongo Kamu musicians under their new Association have joined the Uganda National Musician’s Association (UNMF).           While appearing at the weekly jam session at Serene Suites Mutundwe on Tuesday 29th, August,2023,they agreed to federate with the artistes federation led by Eddy Kenzo and Sheeba Karungi. 

  They recently formed an Association called Country Music Association Uganda (CMAU) with a vision of working together and also to fight for the copyright law.

 During the Kadongo Kamu festival that took place at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku, Kampala on 9th,July,2023,Mathias Walukagga was elected as CMAU patron 

Lord Fred Ssebatta was elected as CMAU chairman because of his experience in the Kadongo Kamu style of music               It’s the reason why the federation promised to help him organize a VIP concert to help him pay off his debts worth sh.200m

