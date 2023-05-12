Friday, May 12, 2023
New increased US visa fees take effect on May 30

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Kampala Sun Writer

The US has said that starting May 30, it will increase visa application fees for some categories of visitors, including people intending to travel to the US for business or tourism.

Here is the statement published on its official website:

____________________

Effective May 30, 2023, the U.S. Department of State will increase certain nonimmigrant visa (NIV) application processing fees worldwide.

The application fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s and other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor (F/M/J) visas, will increase from $160 (about 595,800) to $185 (about sh688,900).

The application fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase from $190 (about sh707,500) to $205 (about sh763,400).

The application fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicant in a specialty occupation (E category) will increase from $205 to $315 (about 1.2m).

Applicants who: 1) have already paid a visa application fee that is currently valid and non-expired, but who have not yet appeared for their visa interview or are waiting for their case to be processed; and 2) applicants who pay the fee before the May 30, 2023 fee increase, will not have to pay the fee difference.

All nonimmigrant visa application fee (also known as the MRV fee) payments made on or after October 1, 2022, are valid for 365 days from the date a receipt is issued for payment of the MRV fee. 

Applicants must schedule an interview appointment or submit an interview waiver application during this 365-day period. Please note applicants must only schedule their interview or submit their interview waiver application within the 365-day period. 

There is no requirement the interview must occur during the 365-day period. 

All receipts for payment of MRV fees issued before October 1, 2022, were extended until September 30, 2023, and remain valid until this date.

