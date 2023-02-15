Netizens urge Big Eye to stop singing ‘silly’ songs if he is to win international awards

By Alfred Byenkya

Social media critics have warned Big Eye on singing ‘silly’ songs.

In a recent tweet, Musana Faizal asked Big Eye to instead invest in good music, which will compel international promoters to look for him.

“Bro, Big Eye Star Boss, just make good music, you will get those international connections yourself. Otherwise, with those silly songs of yours, those connections won’t be of any help to you. First sing well, then we shall start from there because you have been singing rubbish for the last 10 years,” he wrote.

The singer has been in the news of recent because of his comments where said he and other Ugandan musicians would have been successful like Grammy Award nominee Eddy Kenzo, had it not been for Kenzo’s habit of not sharing his international contacts with them .

“BITTER TRUTH. It’s unfortunate that my neighbour didn’t succeed at Grammy Awards, but what I think is, you never know if it was Big Eye, Azawi, Daddy Andre, A Pass, Fik Fameica, Spice Diana, Sheebah, Lydia Jazmine, Rema etc… May be so many international awards would have been in Uganda. But the Nigga kept all international contacts & connections for himself for, like, nine years now. So some people don’t deserve to use the motto of “FOR GOD AND MY COUNTRY” coz inside their hearts there is “FOR GOD AND MY SELF”. Hope I am not wrong to term it as being selfish. I have said this on 06.02.2023,” Big Eye posted on February 6.

Nick Melody, a fan and a follower of Eddy Kenzo, also said it’s not contacts, but rather hard work that is most considered in getting nominations. It should be noted that Kenzo is also a BET Award winner.

“It’s out of his hard work. Big Eye, work hard. Success does not come on a silver plate. I really don’t think Eddy Kenzo has got the best music, but at least I acknowledge his hard work. He has been in position to maintain his bar high,” he posted on Big Eye’s post.

Gabriel Chrispus Buule, a Kampala-based lifestyle and entertainment journalist, disagreed with Big Eye’s assumptions over Kenzo’s success.

“It is not about contacts as you presume. None of the mentioned artistes is even an Academy member and they haven’t even worked with ay Academy member to qualify their works for submission,” he responded.

Buule added that Kenzo can’t be blamed for the failure of an industry where people like Big Eye assume that a song like Indicator can enable him to be nominated for an international award.

“Above all, Grammy Awards honour artistic achievement, technical proficiency and overall excellence in the recording industry, without regard to Big Eye’s fragile ego or the number of times you attend burials. Ugandans need to see you prosper in the area of music by attaining artistic achievement and technical proficiency,” he added.

Big Eye has now released a song called Connections and has asked the public to listen to it, saying it has the message he has been talking about musicians being selfish.

During the lockdown when musicians were not allowed to hold concerts because of COVID-19, Big Eye produced quick songs, asking the National resistance Movement party to pay him over sh400m for performing during their campaign trails from 2011, but never succeeded in getting the money.