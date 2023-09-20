Netizens root for local artistes ahead of Nakivubo Stadium opening

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandans on the Internet (UOI) are calling for the inclusion of local performers ahead of the grand opening of Nakibubo Stadium.

It is rumoured that the stadium, reconstructed by city businessman Hamis Kiggundu, will be reopened by the end of this year, with Nigerian music icon Burna Boy potentially headlining the event.

However, the UOI have expressed their dissatisfaction with the choice of a foreign headliner. They suggested that local artistes such as Bobi Wine and others could deliver a splendid performance, surpassing that of Burna Boy.

Musician Kalifah Aganaga, also known as Sadat Mukiibi, initiated the discussion with a post addressing this matter.

“I prefer Bobi Wine for the grand opening of Nakivubo Stadium than a foreigner, Burna Boy. If you want to market that stadium, I think he can do it better than your Nigerian star,” Aganaga wrote.

Showing more frustration, Aganaga wrote in another post: “I want to thank the organisers of the battle for choosing Cindy Sanyu and Sheebah and investing in them with a world class stage, press conference and debate. But it’s a big shame and a disappointment for someone who chose Burna Boy for the grand opening of Nakivubo Stadium. Ugandans have supported you even when politicians wanted to hire Chinese and other foreigners for the reconstruction of the stadium. How can you give a Nigerian large sums of money to open up something with such Ugandan music history? Nakivubo used to host the biggest Ugandan shows like Ekitoobero, the mighty joint concerts of the late Paul Kafeero and Lord Fred Sebata and much more.”

In response to his submissions, Ugandans rushed to suggest that the decision to bring Burna Boy be thought through again and that Ugandans be put on the forefront.

However, some Ugandans were in support of having Burna Boy headline the event, saying his fans in the country have yearned to see him for a long time.

Below are some of comments;

Alema Godwill: “Instead of spending billions on someone outside, why can’t they invest all on well performing musicians around Uganda?”

Fik Nsubuga: “Alien Skin can make history.”

Musinguzi Enock: “Why not you, Aganaga? You can do it as well, you have good music, you’re loved.”

Simon Ojore: “I don’t agree; we are tired of politics everyday. A fresh breath from the elephant of the world, Burna Boy, will make everything a fresh experience.”

Santos Slater: “Can you compare Bobi Wine to Burna Boy? If it’s marketing, then Burna is more famous without doubt.”