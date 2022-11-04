Netizens roast children over confronting ‘cheating’ father

By Ahmad Muto



The last many hours have been tense online with African culture the topic, and the focus on parenting and infidelity.

A rather disturbing video emerged allegedly of a Ugandan family living in the US, initially shared by a one @FahadAmirN, showing a father on a couch with a mug in front of him on a bar stool, wearing a deadpan face, unable to even twiddle a finger as his daughters towered over him, throwing vitriol.

This was after his suspecting brood by-passed his phone password and landed on his romantic exchanges on WhatsApp with another woman who isn’t their mother.

With a heavy American accent, one of the daughters who did the recording, held the camera steady while cursing, swearing and even threatened his life.



Patriarchy, misogyny, feminism are some of the buzzwords used by those that got moved to the edge of their seats by the content of the video.

While some thought as an African man, the video is a testimony he failed a long time ago as a father, some argued that the children crossed the line and exhibited the highest level of lack of respect, at least going by “African culture.”

The views were divergent to the extent of the content of the video;

@HamidahKha: “This is hella disrespectful at all levels. These kids meddling in their father’s life.”

@malechiamaka: “A great example of religion, patriarchy, and internalized misogyny at work. So well that any form of holding men/fathers accountable is seen as ‘disrespect.’”

@HaboDafyn: “Lack of boundaries, I would never watch my children do this to their dad this is more traumatizing than the cheating itself the children can never be the same again.”

The viral video also attracted the attention of those outside Uganda;

@DavidHundeyin: “You are a product of your parents’ marriage yes, but your parents’ marriage is NOT your business. Better let the married couple sort out their issues between themselves. You’re a stakeholder, but not a shareholder like them. This can only end badly.”

@Feranzz replied: “If it ends badly, it ends badly because of the man. The kids should be sadistic or complacent enough to just watch their mum suffer endlessly? It’s the kids that have done something wrong now? You say “This can only end badly.” Like it’s not already a bad situation.”

Let’s just say people have had a lot to say about infidelity and parenting, but the opportunity never came, until this video surfaced.