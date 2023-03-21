Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Netizens laugh at King Michael’s choice of concert venue

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

A poster showing King Michael’s concert has raised dust among internet users.

According to the poster, the musician will have his concert dubbed “King Michael Live In Concert” at Lugogo Cricket Oval on September 15, 2023.

Ugandans on the internet were left in stitches over the singer’s decision to choose such a mega venue. To them, he does not have enough music and fanbase to fill it up.

Below are some of the comments;

King Miiro: “Naye Musa Cricket Oval mugiyita Freedom City, katumulinde.”

Precious: “Mukulu, slow down.”

Crosper Fred Mesut: “Breaking News leero mugataliiko nfuufu, amazigaaaa.”

Malaika Angelina Mulondo: “King Michael mulala ku DJ Michael? Waba yomu bambi…

Ambassada Bigtalent: “Hooo Mukama naye kiki enyo mwagala okwevuma katonda, PTC ewamitanda wabadeki kuba hooo mbagaliza bisima byoka.”

Shukran Josh: “Wabula tulekeemu mulowoza buli nkoko enagenda Lugogo.”

Kawombe Julius Jacob: “Nedda banange, we need to first install new heart equipment at Mulago heart institute before the concert.”

