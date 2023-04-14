Netflix execs thought ‘The Girl in the Yellow Jumper’ was not Ugandan – Loukman Ali

By Ahmad Muto

Cinematographer Loukman Ali has revealed that his and Uganda’s Netflix debut, The Girl in the Yellow Jumper, was initially not thought of as a Ugandan movie. That even executives at Netflix initially thought it was a Kenyan film. Partly, that was what drove the hype, broadening the appeal of the film across the region and beyond, to Nigeria where it was given a blockbuster reception.

That, Loukman said, informed the decision by Netflix to onboard the film and invest more in adverts in Kenya and Nigeria than in Uganda where The Girl in the Yellow Jumper thrived on public euphoria.

“It confused people. They thought it was a Kenyan film. Even the guys at Netflix were thinking so. Because of that, they picked it up saying it would work. That is why they advertised it more in Kenya and Nigeria. In Uganda, it was just hype that pushed it,” he said while appearing on Urban Television on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Loukman revealed that weeks ago, he met some Netflix executives for lunch, but they didn’t have kind words for Uganda, especially about the small population that does not make it a viable market for their kind of investment. This is in addition to the high internet costs that limit streaming, Netflix being a movie streaming site. That is not the case with Nigeria that has a huge population, film culture and so a viable market.

The Girl In The Yellow Jumper, released in 2020, got on Netflix in November 2021 and became available for streaming on Boxing Day (December 26, 2021), becoming Uganda’s first to feature on the streaming platform.