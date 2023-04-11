Nessim’s story: From karaoke singer to being one of Uganda’s top producers

By Hussein Kiganda

Music producer and sound engineer Isma Mukkuza, popularly known as Nessim Pan Production, has shared his inspiring story of how he rose from humble beginnings to become one of the top producers in Africa.

Nessim, who is known for producing chart-topping songs for several musicians such as A Pass, Ykee Benda, Zex Bilangilangi, revealed that he dropped out of primary school due to financial constraints.

Despite his lack of formal education, Nessim was talented in dancing, which led him to join a dance group, where they performed in bars.

While in bars, he would also do karaoke. Nessim developed an interest in singing and discovered he was talented in it, so he decided to become an artiste.

A friend, producer Tony Houls, invited him to join Fire Records, owned by musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine.

“I was friends with Tony Houls who invited me to join Fire Records, where I dived in as a backup artiste, but I used to critically look at Tony doing his thing and that’s how I learnt production. At night, they would leave me in studio, which gave me enough time to master production,” Nessim narrated.

Nessim’s breakthrough came when he met Big Chief, who introduced him to Lukyamuzi Bashir of Badi Music, a record label based in Makindye, Kampala.

It was there that he met A Pass, who challenged him to produce a dancehall beat. A Pass was left speechless.

Nessim went on to produce an album with A Pass, and it paved the way for him to produce for other notable artistes such as Radio and Weasel.

When Radio and Weasel recorded Ntunga Ntunga, Radio was impressed with Nessim’s touch and predicted that his career would skyrocket, which it did.

“A Pass started inviting artistes to come and work with me and the first was Aziz Azion. We did a song, but he never released it. Eddy Kenzo came in and we did a track, but he said we have very poor sound, but that never derailed me,” Nessim narrated.

Nessim is currently one of the most sought for producers because of his versatility in production, especially his Afro-beats touch.