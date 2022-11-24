Nessim is behind 80% of Uganda’s nice songs – Aziz Azion

By Ahmad Muto

Well, this is not like the last decade and therefore some singers have totally vanished both publicly and musically. At times when they speak out, they make hair-raising statements.

Singer Aziz Azion is one. Popular music producer, Nessim received a nomination in the African Entertainment Music Awards (AEAUSA) in the Best Producer category.

Azion shared the artwork on his Instagram and claimed that as a sign of appreciation for producing close to 100% of the nice Ugandan songs, he should be voted to bring the award home.

In a rather jumbled caption of the nomination artwork, he wrote: “He is 80% behind Ugandan music, nice songs. He has really done. He deserves to be voted as a celebration pay back. Baddest producer @nessimpanproduction. Let’s vote him.”

Azion last made news three months ago at singer Juliana Kanyomozi’s Boundless Concert at Serena Hotel where they performed Diana.

Nessim days ago complained about the nomination asking the organisers to atleast accompany the awards with some money so he can be able to buy new microphones. He has nine other producers from across the continent to beat to this award – KillBeatz, Dj Maphorisa, Lizer Classic, Master KG, Masterkraft, Spellz, Element Eleeeh, GuiltyBeatz and Soufiane Az.

The 8th AEAUSA is slated to take place on Sunday, December 18, 2022.