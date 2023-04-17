Monday, April 17, 2023
NEMA summons Kololo bar owners over noise population
Top News

NEMA summons Kololo bar owners over noise population

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Nicholas Oneal

The proprietors of several bars and nightclubs and bars in Kololo, Kampala were asked to appear before the environment police unit of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) this morning, Monday, April 17.

In a letter dated April 12 2023, they were summoned to appear before Bernard Akankwasa, the NEMA liaison’s officer.

According to NEMA officials, the proprietors of Catwalk Bar and Restaurant in Kololo, Kampala honoured the summons although not physically, but through their lawyers.

Tony Achidria, the NEMA senior public relations officer, said the move followed complaints of noise pollution from residents in the neighbourhood and court proceedings are going to be initiated.

