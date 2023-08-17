Thursday, August 17, 2023
Navio says Sheebah is on same level as Nigeria's Tems

by Editorial Team
Editorial Team

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Rapper Daniel Kigozi Lubwama, known to many as Navio, has stood by the belief that some Ugandan artistes outshine their Nigerian counterparts in terms of both talent and performances.

He emphasised that wherever there’s a noteworthy accomplishment, there is a Ugandan artiste exists who can measure up to it.

Recalling an incident where someone opined that Uganda lacks an equivalent of Nigeria’s Grammy Award-winning vocalist Tems, Navio took the opportunity to spotlight Sheebah’s potential.

He asserted that Sheebah possesses the ability to rival Tems on stage and leave a lasting impression.

“For every global or African standout, I can introduce you to a Ugandan artiste who can stand on par. I remember a recent conversation about the incomparable Tems, but I’d ask: are you referring to Tems’ stage prowess? Because I can place a Sheebah in the same arena,” Navio said during a press conference at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on his upcoming 20 Years of Navio concert.

